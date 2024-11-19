Letter: In land of sycophants, will U.S. republic hold?

The current nominees for the president-elect’s Cabinet appear to require only one quality. It’s not wisdom, not empathy, not related experience, not intelligence, but unabashed loyalty. At least two of the current nominees are accused of sexual misconduct which, I suppose, is better than the president-elect, who was found guilty by the courts of sexual assault.

Are we on the road to perdition; replacing our republic with a kakistocracy — a government by the worst? Will the Senate follow the Constitution and hold hearings on the nominees, or will it genuflect to a Supreme Court appointed by a king and recess, allowing recess appointments sans hearings?

Which brings up Benjamin Franklin’s response to Elizabeth Willing Powel’s question, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” “A republic, if you can keep it,” replied Franklin.

John Priolo

Pearl City

