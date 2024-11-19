Lucha spirit

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Resilient, flavorful and proudly local — those words accurately describe Kauai-based Taco Libre. The business’s name was inspired by lucha libre, according to owners Aaleiyah and Christian Martinez.

“Lucha libre is the iconic Mexican wrestling style that symbolizes resilience and determination,” Christian says. “Like a luchador (wrestler) in the ring, we believe in facing challenges head-on and never giving up, no matter how tough things get. And for a touch of fun, we added a nod to the film Nacho Libre — because who doesn’t love a bit of humor with their tacos?”

The biz started in 2020, just a month after the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

“Starting a new business in those uncertain times was challenging, but we knew we had to keep going,” Aaleiyah says. “Staying open wasn’t easy financially, but the connections we built with each customer made every effort worth it. Our local community embraced us, and the relationships we formed have become the heart of our story.”

Taco Libre is known for its bold, homemade flavors, evident in its seven unique salsas, tacos and burritos.

“Our salsas are crafted from scratch, and offer everything from mild to spicy, adding the perfect kick to every bite,” Christian says.

Popular dishes include the Mexi-Moco ($14) — a twist on the classic loco moco with a crispy tostada, rice, beans, cheese, half carne asada and half al pastor, two eggs your way and warm red salsa — and Cali burrito ($14), which is loaded with crispy fries, carne asada, al pastor, cilantro lime sauce and sour cream wrapped in a grilled, crispy, flour tortilla.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Alongside our tacos ($5-$6), we’re known for fan favorites like our Quesabirria ($20), which is crispy, cheese-stuffed tortillas baked with tender, slow-cooked beef, cilantro and onions, and served with a side of rich consommé for dipping,” Christian says.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@tacolibrefoodtruck).

“Come join us for a taste of Taco Libre — where every meal is served with heart, flavor and a bit of lucha spirit!” Christian says.

Taco Libre

5371 Koloa Road, Koloa

Text: 808-855-5583

Instagram: @tacolibrefoodtruck

How to order: In person or via text

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted