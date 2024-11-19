Two to tango

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Guests can enjoy Tangö Contemporary Cafe’s (1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120) limited-time prix fixe menu from 4 to 6 p.m. until the end of November.

The three-course menu boasts an endive salad (cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, bacon, Parmesan, lemon rosemary vinaigrette); scallops with butternut squash risotto, crispy bacon, herb oil and fried basil; and a lilikoi panna cotta with lilikoi sauce and berries.

Be sure to indulge in any of the cafe’s other bestselling dishes, including washugyu steak frites with umami butter and barbecue french fries, lobster and shrimp pasta with lobster cream sauce, and its signature brownie a la mode.

Cost is $42 per adult.

Visit tangocafehawaii.com.

Gobble till you wobble

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Senia (75 N. King St.), a biz known for its elevated Hawaiian-American fare, has whipped up the perfect Thanksgiving Takeaway. The dinner for two costs $220 and must be picked up 3-8 p.m. Nov. 27.

Appetizers include cornbread madeleines and kabocha squash filo parcels. Main dishes and sides consist of a turkey roulade, Brussels sprout salad, green bean casserole, root vegetable gratin, stuffing loaf, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy. And, to top it off, dessert boasts pecan pie, pumpkin pie and an apple pie ice cream.

Guests may also add on caviar (additional $120) or a wine (price varies) to complement their meal.

Book via OpenTable or visit restaurantsenia.com.

‘Branch’ out at lively venue

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows debuted its new live entertainment venue, The Branches (2780 Kekaa Drive), on Nov. 15. The grand opening started with a Hawaiian blessing by the resort’s director of culture Makalapua “Maka” Kanuha. It also featured guest artist Tavana McMoore & Co.

The Branches — located in the resort’s iconic garden bungalows, situated under a century-old ficus elastica tree — offers nightly live entertainment, wine and charcuterie pairings and reserved leisure seating.

There are a variety of personal charcuterie boards prepared by TableOne Hospitality that guests can enjoy, including a cheese board ($50, three cheeses, lilikoi jam, crackers, toasted sourdough and fresh fruit), spread board ($25, hummus, tzatziki, red pepper harissa, vegetable crudité and pita), and s’mores board ($30, graham crackers, chocolate chip cookies, toasted marshmallows and chocolate dipping sauce).

The Branches is open 6-9 p.m. daily with live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Visit royallahaina.com.

Culinary collab

Jamba Hawaii collaborates with the Kemper ohana to debut its Hawaii-exclusive Kemper Chaos smoothie and bowl through Jan. 4. Tahiti and Billy Kemper, along with their keiki, are renowned for their commitment to wellness.

The Kemper Chaos smoothie boasts a combination of almond milk, kale, banana, strawberry, mango, peanut butter, honey and a boost of whey protein. Meanwhile, the bowl features the same rejuvenating base as the smoothie and is topped with organic granola, sliced bananas, sliced strawberries, coconut flakes, chocolate chips and a peanut butter drizzle.

“This collaboration is all about celebrating family, adventure and fueling an active lifestyle,” states Tahiti. “The Kemper Chaos smoothie and bowl were inspired by the way we live every day — always on the move and embracing the beautiful chaos of our busy lives. We believe the right ingredients are key to keeping us energized and ready for whatever the day brings. We’re excited to share something that adds a little extra fuel for others, whether hitting the gym, catching waves or just making the most of each day.”

Visit jambahawaii.com.