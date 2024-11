With the help of big front-line players such as Tenari Fuamatu-Ma’afala, left, Roy Ma’afala Jr. and Pupu Sepulona, wildcat quarterback/running back Titan Lacaden has helped Saint Louis march into the state final.

Family and the brotherhood at Saint Louis are the foundational pieces for offensive weapon Titan Lacaden.

Decades ago, deep in Waianae Valley, William Aila Sr. found his sweet spot.

Every day by 4:45 a.m., he was en route to MA‘O Organic Farms, tending to acres of produce. Years later, his grandson, Charles-Titan Lacaden, was always with Papa while mom and dad were busy at work. While most toddlers played with toy trucks at home, little Titan would ride in the bucket seat as his grandfather drove the big tractor. It was the kangaroo pouch of sorts, a cozy place to nap for the toddler. Anything to be near Papa.

“I would sit there. Walk through the farm, the different sections with all the different types of vegetables. Long, long rows. We would do that for hours. I remember waking up when it’s pitch black, staying at the farm all day, just watching how everything got processed through,” Lacaden said. “It wasn’t an easy job.”

Every late afternoon, Charles and his grandson headed home, where Papa would tend to his animals. Titan the youngster kept vivid memories of the farms, both the ones that Papa worked at, and his home farm.

“I remember walking around and seeing him take care of all of the animals. I don’t know how he was able to do it. He let all the animals out, let them roam, get them together peacefully, tell them as a group to go to this pen, go to this cage,” he said.

“We had a donkey back then and a couple of horses. He would be messing around with the horse’s hoof and the chickens would run away. He would call the dogs to go bring them back.”

Early to bed, early to rise. Day after day, Titan loved going with Papa to the farm.

“Farming was Titan’s thing. He always wanted to have his own farm,” said Titan’s father, Charles Francis Lacaden, known as Coach Frank on football fields from Ewa Beach to Kalaepohaku.

Titan Lacaden grew used to helping on the farm, learning and growing stronger with the daily tasks.

“He has a God-given talent in football. Titan working on the farm as a young boy, that’s where he got the work ethic,” Frank Lacaden said.

With Lacaden healing from an offseason injury, Saint Louis started the season 0-2, losing close games at Kahuku and Mililani. The Crusaders have won nine of their past 10 games, including a 27-24 come-from-behind thriller over Campbell on Friday. After growing up playing wide receiver and defensive back, Lacaden made the adjustment to wildcat quarterback when coach Tupu Alualu and his staff decided to install an old-school Saint Louis smashmouth formation: the elephant.

For all of the program’s storied past and plethora of talented quarterbacks, the emphasis on prolific, four-wide passing was often balanced by the ground attack under coaches Cal Lee and Ron Lee.

When the program was in dynasty mode during the 1980s and ’90s, it was the elephant stampede that led to a 35-18 victory over Kahuku in the ’89 Oahu Prep Bowl. One of Saint Louis’ tight ends was Vavae Tata, who later became head coach at Kahuku and is now co-head coach at Mililani. He implemented his version of the elephant, sometimes using only one wide receiver, or none.

That, and a stout defense, helped Kahuku win a state championship in 2015 as Kesi Ah-Hoy returned from injury to run the ball 30 times for 113 yards and three TDs.

Lacaden is a different kind of wildcat playmaker. Even with his limited experience carrying the ball out of the backfield, his explosiveness and field vision are borderline phenomenal. The hesitation pauses, spin moves and re-acceleration are unlike anything seen out of an elephant offense in years. He rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 15 attempts in a late-season win over Punahou. Three weeks later, Lacaden had 146 yards and three TDs on 25 carries in a 33-9 win over Kamehameha for the ILH crown.

In the win over Campbell, he rambled for 216 yards and three more TDs on 27 carries. At 5 feet, 7 inches and 171 pounds, Lacaden perplexed opposing spectators in the past month.

“He’s the smallest guy on the field, you guys,” hollered one Campbell fan.

True enough, but that has nothing to do with his power and twitchiness. The years of training on the field combine with his endless workouts in the weight room. Lacaden’s max numbers: 325 pounds on the bench press, 295 on power clean and 425 on the squat rack.

He missed three games early in the season after injuring a foot in May. Playing Pylon football, an offensive lineman and defensive linemen simultaneously stepped on Lacaden’s right foot, fracturing a small bone.

“It healed on its own. He and Kimo Luna, they worked on it. Pat Ariki, Dr. (Calvin) Oishi, they brought him back,” coach Lacaden said. “Those three guys I can never repay or give them enough credit.”

Without Lacaden, Saint Louis still managed to battle Kahuku and Mililani. In eight games since his return, Lacaden has 27 receptions for 273 yards and two TDs, but his numbers running the ball are nearly preposterous: 88 carries for 762 yards and 13 TDs, all against Open Division competitors.

“He’s different. The boy has a big heart,” Alualu said. “It’s bigger than his size. The work ethic. It’s hard to find kids like that. He’s self-motivated. The things I talked with him about four years ago, training. He was the only one in his family who didn’t have a (championship) ring. Manifesting that, I lean on him a lot, getting him the ball. All my kids play with their heart, and that’s just how Titan plays.”

The elephant begins and ends with willpower. The mass force of five offensive linemen, a tight end, an H-back and a wing back leading the path for Lacaden has worked wonders for Saint Louis, using it selectively and effectively. The unbalanced line design has three offensive linemen to the left side of the ball, and one lineman and a tight end to the right.

>> OT Houston Kaahaina-Torres, 6-5, 280, Sr. “Houston is vicious and nasty,” Lacaden said.

>> LT Kaikoa Kanakaole, 6-5, 280, Sr. “Koa is a punisher.”

>> LG Nesta Crowell, 6-4, 270, Sr. “Nesta definitely gets you off his game.”

>> C Trytin Ellis-Navares, 6-0, 265, Fr. “Trytin is a young general. For him to step up the way he does from the jump is unbelievable. He’s punishing guys.”

>> RG Jordan Fuifui, 6-3, 250, Sr. “Jordan is calm but dangerous.”

>> TE/LB Roy Ma‘afala Jr., 6-1, 215, Sr. Ma’afala and Lacaden are co-captains. “He is a knucklehead,” Lacaden said.

>> H-back/TE/DE Pupu Sepulona, 6-4, 255, Sr. “Sorry to be you (the defender).”

>> Wing back/RB Tenari Fuamatu-Ma‘afala, 5-9, 200, Fr. “This bus is on the road. He definitely took that bloodline from Coach Chris.”

That would be Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala, one of their assistant coaches and a former fullback with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Back in the day, his role in the Crusaders’ elephant package is one that now belongs to his son, Tenari.

“For me, it was the mentality. The crazy part is, you bring over defensive guys to offense, and the mentality is jacked up because those guys are ready to blow people up,” he said.

Yet, there is an element of finesse, an element of split-second reaction.

“Anything can happen before the snap, so (Tenari) has to make the adjustment just in case one of our linemen blocks a different defensive player,” Fuamatu-Ma‘afala said.

The Ma‘afala connection is in its second generation within the elephant formation. Tenari, Roy Jr. and Sepulona are cousins.

When offensive line coach Roy Ma‘afala Sr. played at Saint Louis, Fili Falefa and Alualu shared the role of wildcat QB. Steely Malepeai and Kalei Kaanoi were the H-back and wing back. Ma‘afala was the left tackle.

“In that scenario, you pick your best players for that package and Coach Cal asked us to execute, dominate the guys lined up in front of you,” he said.

The ’89 Prep Bowl drew more than 22,000 fans to Aloha Stadium.

“Kahuku always had great athletes, just the culture out there, they breed great athletes. They’re different. They had it all and they had great coaches,” Ma‘afala said. “At the end, it was who makes the least mistakes and who wanted it more. We came out victorious.”

Two freshmen in the elephant, and a senior, Sepulona, who is a two-time Star-Advertiser boys basketball Player of the Year, never seriously lifted weights until last year. Somehow, they have turned the offense into a full-bodied machine, balanced enough to give QB Nainoa Lopes time to throw when the four-wide is in action. At any time, the elephant appears and Lacaden becomes a potential nightmare for defenders who often grasp for air as he bounces away.

“Titan’s cleans and squats are unreal. He’s a little ball of dynamite, very explosive, elusive. His vision and the thing people miss is his feel,” Fuamatu-Ma‘afala said. “Guys like him, George Ornellas comes to mind. Gerald Welch also had the certain feel for the game. They got it all, that full package.”

* * *

The Lacaden family was living in Kailua 17 years ago. Angie Lacaden was at a park watching her older sons at basketball practice. Frank was coaching the intermediate squad at Saint Louis, following the footsteps of his father, Charles Lacaden Sr., who coached Crusaders for five decades.

Angie and Frank Lacaden had a blended family of six children at the time. She was nearly full-term with Titan, who came into this world fresh off the ride of a lifetime.

“You’re a mom, so you’re thinking, what’s for dinner. It was windy and I was waiting in the car. As soon as we get home, I’m cooking chili,” she recalled.

The contractions began out of nowhere. She called Frank..

“Come home now! I’m going into labor,” she told him.

Frank blitzed from the practice field through the Pali tunnel to Kailua. The longtime coach is still a trainer in the K-9 Unit for the Sheriff’s office. The family had just acquired a white Tahoe SUV.

“He said, ‘Don’t you give birth in this car,” Angie recalled. “We’re on the H-3 and it feels like we’re floating. Frank is just going.”

At Kaiser Moanalua, she convinced the ER staff that the baby was on the way.

“They were checking my medical and I’m telling them, ‘I’m going to give birth!’ Frank had a Nextel phone, the one that beeps and plays songs. He’s calling my mother and sister. They’re coming in from Waianae,” she said. “They give you every reason to think it’s going to be a long night. Then they told him, ‘You have to get off your phone, she’s about to have the baby.’ He was such a good baby. Thick eyebrows and long eyelashes. Handsome little baby. I was very grateful.”

William and Ruby Aila, Angie’s parents, moved in with the Lacadens a decade ago.

When Titan committed and later signed with Hawaii — which made him a scholarship offer as an eighth grader during the pandemic — there was joy in the house.

“Part of his decision to play at home was the love he has for his grandparents. Watching him get sick, it was so hard and heartbreaking,” Angie Lacaden said. “But at the same time, it’s a gift for our family. Their priorities in life, taking care of your grandparents, seeing their sacrifices, taking care of Titan, that made him grow up with a sense of what is important in life.”

Frank and Angie were meant to be. Frank is a football lifer, coaching practically year-round. Angie’s family had season tickets for UH football, 50-yard line, as long as she can remember. Going to grandchildren’s events is a way of life.

“We’re there with Titan whether it’s a win or a loss. When my dad was sick, as soon as Titan could see him, he would tell him about a play he made. When the game ends, he’s going to climb over the fence and go straight to my mom,” Angie said. “It’s not just the sport or the trophies, but spending the day together with family. My mom loves football. She loves watching Marcus (Mariota), Tua (Tagovailoa). Anybody with Hawaii ties. She loves to read the paper every day. She knows their stats. She loves that OC 16 has replays.”

William Aila died three years ago after the long battle with cancer.

“He was able to overcome it, but it came back,” Titan Lacaden said.

Lacaden drove from Kapolei, where the family now lives, to Waianae early Sunday morning for service at Holy Hill of Zion Full Gospel Church. Family and faith are one and the same for him. His paternal grandfather, Coach Charles, is now a pastor. His Papa, William Aila Sr., lived each day as generously as he could.

“He taught me about the love. Love with all your heart. Don’t take anything for granted. I wouldn’t say he was super quiet. If you had a conversation, he could talk for hours. There’s been times we were young and sitting in a restaurant, and he would talk to the people on the next table for hours and hours,” he said. “That’s how he had so many connections with people here and around the world.”

The moments of grief are real.

“I kind of just remind myself why I should be grateful for the time I had with him. I know that with Jesus Christ being our savior, we will see him again,” Lacaden said. “I remember telling him I love him with all my heart.”

Charles-Titan Lacaden

Saint Louis football

Senior

Q&A

>> What was it like having your father (Frank Lacaden) coach you at the beginning, and then later as you became an experienced player?

“I always felt that it was the same. I had that question in my head: Is he harder on me than other kids? But I know he wants the best for me. If I want to be the best I can trust in his word. That’s how it’s always been. I’m thankful for God allowing him to be in my life, him being father has been great. He’s helped me achieve my goals and I want to achieve more. On or off the field he’s always been there. This football game can sound so confusing at times, but he keeps it simple for me, makes the hard things easy. Allows me to be a sponge and grasp everything.”

>> The past four years of varsity football — what is the most important thing you learned?

“Loyalty. Regardless, for me, football has always been taught to me as a vessel to get a free education. I’ve always been a Hawaii kid, where I want to die. At Saint Louis, you have a good connection of people to start your real life besides high school and sports. I’ve always kept that in the back of my head. Regardless of whether football was going my way with scholarships and recruitment, I always loved the brotherhood, the top dogs and seniors to all the juniors and underclassmen. The relationships I made with people kept me there.”

>> What do you want the world to know?

“I believe that Hawaii high school football is the best, most beloved football in the world, even compared to college and the NFL. In Hawaii, being so prideful, representing your family, getting a chance to play the sport you love, there’s that much more passion that goes into it. The way we use football as a vessel to create a name for ourselves, to start up our lives, it means so much more.”

* * *

Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Greater”

2. “The 300”

3. “Black Panther”

Top 3 foods/drinks

1. French toast (Denny’s, Zippy’s)

2. Kalbi plate (Kapolei Korean BBQ)

3. Cheeseburger (McDonald’s or W&M Bar-B-Q Burgers).

Top 3 homemade food

1. Grandma (Ruby Aila)’s spaghetti

2. Mom (Angie Lacaden)’s shoyu chicken

3. Auntie Val (Popa)’s Beef Stew

Top 3 music artists/favorite song

1. Maoli — “You Can Have It All”

2. Fiji — “Come On Over”

3. Bob Marley – “Waiting in Vain”

Favorite athlete/team: Baltimore Ravens

Funniest teammate: Kingston Siliado

Smartest teammate: Stytyn Lasconia

GPA: 3.83

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Castro, seventh grade

Hidden talent: Hair cutting

Shout-outs: “I would first want to acknowledge God and thank him for his blessings he has bestowed upon me. Next, my family and friends for their sacrifices and support they gave me through out my life. Last but not least, I want to thank my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers and everyone else who has impacted my life.”