Letter: Will Trump ever take the moral high ground?

Now the elections are over and we know who the winners are. All we can do is wait and see what will happen to America. What will happen to the checks and balances in our government when the Senate is mostly Republican, the Supreme Court is friendly to the president, and the president wants to control everything? Donald Trump looks up to the leaders of nations like Russia, China and North Korea.

Americans voted and we have to accept their will. It appears they voted for money. Trump may be better for economic reasons, but what about his problems with court issues? Will he be better for moral values and the way our forefathers envisioned America to lead the world by helping all to a better life? Time will tell.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

