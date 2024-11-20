Off the news: Maui reef protection nets $10M fed grant

A new $10 million federal grant awarded to the state to save West Maui reefs, home to an array of unique coral species, reminds how very interconnected the land is to the sea.

The reefs’ health is impacted by sediment that comes from land erosion, so the funds will help to restore habitats from “summit to sea.” The 3-year project will take a comprehensive approach to address major sources of erosion, including reforestation projects to stabilize soils; new fire breaks to reduce wildfires, which result in habitat loss and erosion; and exploring whether a sediment capture basin would help prevent erosion from reaching the sea.