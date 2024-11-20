Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii News

Aiea woman facing federal fraud charges is suspect in hit-and-run

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 11:30 p.m.

HAWAII CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER Totie Nalani Tauala

Totie Nalani Tauala