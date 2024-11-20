Honolulu Council urges state to stem street gang violence

A Honolulu City Council resolution requests the state Legislature to do more to curb violent, gun-related crime linked to criminal street gangs.

Introduced by Andria Tupola, Resolution 275 is meant to push lawmakers to address street gangs and potentially establish sentencing enhancements for people convicted of criminal acts related to organized gangs.

The goal, according to the resolution, is to provide law enforcement and prosecutors with clearer legal tools to handle gang-related violence more effectively.

“According to the Honolulu Police Department Data Dashboard, in 2024, there has been an increase in drug violations, gambling offenses, and homicide among other crimes, as compared to 2023,” the resolution states. “(An) increase in certain categories of crime in the city is concerning because it may indicate an increase in criminal street gang participation and violence.”

And a recent increase in the number of shootings throughout the city and county includes six reported incidents in August, “with many occurring on the west side of Oahu,” the legislation states.

The resolution states that the Gun Violence Archive Hawaii data, covering 2021 to 2023, identified Honolulu and Waianae as the areas with the largest number of gun violence incidents in Hawaii.

“More than 40 U.S. jurisdictions, not including Hawaii, have statutes that specifically define criminal street gangs and related terms, in addition to having enhanced penalties for crimes carried out in serv­ice of a criminal street gang,” the resolution states.

“Laws specific to criminal street gangs can provide law enforcement and prosecutors with tools to address criminal street gangs and related offenses, including those related to drugs, firearms, and gambling.”

The legislation also notes that although the state “may have statutes that can be utilized to investigate and prosecute gang-related criminal activity, state law does not specifically define criminal street gangs, and related terms, nor does it provide for enhanced criminal penalties for gang-­related convictions.”

The U.S. Department of Justice says street gangs are located throughout the United States and that their memberships vary in number, racial and ethnic composition, and structure.

“Large national street gangs pose the greatest threat because they smuggle, produce, transport, and distribute large quantities of illicit drugs and rely on extreme violence,” the DOJ’s criminal division reports. “Local street gangs often imitate the larger, more powerful national gangs in order to gain respect from their rivals.”

Tupola, whose Council district encompasses the Waianae Coast, said she’s working with West Oahu legislators to boost her resolution.

“We have a new senator, Samanta DeCorte; we have a new representative, Chris Muraoka; we have (state Rep.) Darius Kila,” she said Tuesday during the Council’s Public Safety Committee hearing. “We are work-­ ing hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, since the last shootings we’ve had in July … and ongoing issues in Waianae.”

“This specific resolution addresses offenders,” Tupola added. “When we had long talks not with just HPD, but the sheriffs and law enforcement, it specifically came to light that we are not one of the states that has outlined specific laws against gangs.”

HPD supports Resolution 275.

“We appreciate the resolution being presented, definitely addressing street crimes or street gangs, is important,” Maj. Bradon Ogata, with HPD’s Waikiki patrol district, told the committee. “And we would like to see this move forward to the Legislature for further discussion.”

Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm supports the resolution, too.

“We are concerned with the increase in incidents of violence in our community, specifically on the Westside of Oahu. We look forward to working with our partners, including our elected officials, to find solutions including, but not limited to, legislation, expanding our efforts working with schools, and researching solutions that have been implemented nationally that have worked to deter violence in communities,” said Alm in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Violence is a multi-faceted problem which requires a multi-agency approach to find solutions that positively impact all areas of life within our community.”

But others do not back Resolution 275.

“Hawaii already has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world, not sure that’s a leadership trend we should be proud of and look to further expand,” Honolulu resident Peter Thoenen told the committee via written testimony.

Ultimately, the committee recommended Resolution 275 for full Council adoption.

In other business, the Public Safety Committee also reviewed a city-­initiated resolution — based on a formal request by HPD Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan — to tap a federal law enforcement grant.

Under Resolution 276, the HPD as well as the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney seek $417,980 in funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Grant funding would pay for one or more of the following areas: law enforcement programs; prosecution and court programs; prevention and education programs; corrections and community corrections programs; drug treatment and enforcement programs; crime victim and witness programs; mental health programs; behavioral programs; and crisis intervention teams, among other programs and training.

Under Council questioning, HPD Maj. Elgin Arquero said funds could also procure utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs, for police patrols in Chinatown.

Val Okimoto, commit­- tee chair, asked “what kind of training” would be funded under this grant.

Arquero replied “without going into specifics of the exact training, because some of these are for covert training, some are for our intelligence units, and for the Chinatown UTV.”

“It’s training to be certified in operating the UTVs as a police vehicle,” he added.

The panel later voted to recommend Resolution 276 for full Council adoption.