UH athletic director Angelos is ‘blindsided’ by his ouster

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:18 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / 2023 University of Hawaii athletic director Craig Angelos will stay on the job until Dec. 1. “I depart with my head held high, grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this community,” Angelos wrote in a release. 2023 June 9 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Hawaii Athletic Director Craig Angelos is photographed in his office at the UH Manoa campus on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Honolulu.

