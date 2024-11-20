Woman charged in shooting incident was accomplice in officer’s killing

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 36-year-old woman, charged Monday for allegedly shooting at her ex-boyfriend Saturday night in the University area, was an accomplice to the man who killed Bronson Kaliloa, a Hawaii County police officer, on July 17, 2018.

Malia Lajala, also known as Malia Rivera, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of second-­degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at her 40-year-old former boyfriend at 10:15 p.m. Saturday with a handgun. He was not injured in the shooting.

Police said Lajala fled the area. After the suspect vehicle was found in Kapolei, she was identified and arrested there.

Police conferred with prosecutors, who charged Lajala late Monday night with first-degree reckless endangering, place to keep pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bail was set at $20,000.

Lajala was one of several accomplices who helped Justin Waiki evade authorities after he killed Hawaii County police officer Bronson Kaliloa in July 2018 during a traffic stop.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Police found Waiki three days later, and he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

When police found Waiki, Lajala and three others were also found in the SUV.

Lajala was originally charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-­degree hindering prosecution, place to keep pistol or revolver, criminal conspiracy hindering prosecution and a drug charge.

She was found guilty in November 2019 of first-­degree hindering prosecution and the lesser offense of second-degree attempted assault of a law enforcement officer.

She was sentenced in January 2020 to six years in jail.

Lajala has a long conviction record that includes first-degree burglary and second-­degree robbery, both Class B felonies from 2015.

———

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald contributed to this story.