One Direction stars join mourners at Liam Payne’s funeral

AMERSHAM, England >> The former members of boy band “One Direction” were among the mourners at the funeral of their bandmate Liam Payne on Wednesday, just over a month after the singer died aged 31.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined Payne’s family and friends for the private church service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London.

Payne’s former partner, fellow pop star Cheryl, with whom he had a son now aged seven, was photographed leaving the service.

The singer and songwriter was found dead after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

His coffin arrived at the church in a white carriage drawn by two white horses and adorned with floral tributes spelling the words “Son” and “Daddy”.

Attendees included Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, actor and TV host James Corden, and Simon Cowell, the music mogul who created One Direction for Britain’s X Factor talent show.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The group were catapulted to global fame in the 2010s after appearing on the show and they went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

With their tousled hair and youthful charm, the band members became teen idols through hit singles like “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Live While We’re Young”, “Best Song Ever” and “Story of My Life.”

Fan Victoria Horwood, 28, speaking outside the church, said she had followed Payne since he appeared on X Factor and she was shaken by his death. “I just wanted to pay my respects,” she said.

Payne, who was still a teenager when One Direction found global success, struggled with the pressures of fame, and he later spoke about his problems with alcohol.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had the best time ever but there were moments where … you don’t realize you have a choice at that point,” he said in 2021. “There is a sacrifice for that.”

He launched a solo career after One Direction split in 2016 and he released a debut album in 2019.

Argentine authorities have charged three people in connection with Payne’s death after an autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.