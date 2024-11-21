Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police officer seriously injured in collision in Kapolei

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A Honolulu Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday evening following a crash on Farrington Highway near Laaloa Street.

The collision occurred around 5 p.m. when a 61-year-old man driving westbound on Farrington Highway with two children pulled onto the highway’s right shoulder, where the officer was also traveling westbound on a police motorcycle, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The impact ejected the officer from the motorcycle onto the roadway. Emergency responders transported the officer, who was wearing a helmet, to a nearby hospital.

The driver and his passengers were uninjured, police said.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

