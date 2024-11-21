Letter: HPD makes good gains against street racers

Thursday, November 21, 2024
I’m happy to hear that the Honolulu Police Department has arrested 24 people for street racing this year, as it’s become an absolute epidemic on Oahu’s roadways. That’s about two arrests a month.
I bet HPD could quadruple that number if officers turned off their blue lights and didn’t announce their arrival from a half-mile away.
Pat Kelly
Kaimuki
