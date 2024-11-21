Off the news: HPD promotes officers, civilian employees

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Recruitment and retention of Honolulu police officers have been longstanding challenges, and problems persist.

But on Tuesday, it was all positive vibes, as 45 Honolulu Police Department officers and civilian employees were recognized in a promotion ceremony at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Kudos to the hardworking men and women of HPD; may they do their new shields and ranks proud.