Editorial: Simple safety can clip bird flu’s wings

The sense of deja vu is hard to shake, after a viral outbreak that exploded to become the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Until recently, Hawaii was the only state in the U.S. untouched by the H5N1 virus, also known as avian influenza. But last week brought word from the state Department of Health (DOH) that the dreaded “bird flu” was here, detected by wastewater sampling. It was a chilling discovery that must spur Hawaii residents to get educated about the pathogen, be vigilant and take precautions to prevent spread.

On Sunday, the news turned more dire with details: The avian flu outbreak had struck Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa, forcing euthanasia of the nonprofit’s entire flock — ducks, geese, birds — after at least 10 birds were confirmed with the H5N1 virus. Further, the now-quarantined sanctuary had been among animal rescue groups at a Nov. 2 Mili­lani Pet Fair — so out of an abundance of caution, the public was alerted that anyone or animals potentially exposed, with symptoms, should immediately contact a veterinarian or state authorities.

Sanctuary owner Susan Wilkinson’s recollection of how quickly the birds fell ill is heart-breaking, with symptoms such as loss of appetite, lack of energy, eye infections and “radiator-fluid” green poop. She initially thought pesticides were the culprit.

It must be emphasized that the risk to human health remains low. On the U.S. mainland, human cases have almost exclusively been among workers who have close contact with infected animals — and fortunately at this point, sustained human-to-human transmission has not been reported. The most common symptoms of bird flu in humans are upper respiratory issues, such as sore throat and cough, and conjunctivitis (“pink eye”).

At particular risk, though, are avian and poultry establishments, as well as animal sanctuaries and cattle herds. The DOH said that the virus detected here matches the strain that has infected dairy cows and domestic poultry on the mainland.

Though new to Hawaii, the H5N1 virus has already taken lethal tolls on the poultry, dairy and cattle industries. So while low risk to human health, the spread of bird flu here has many in the ag industry “scared to death,” as one Waialua egg farmer said.

Since avian flu was first detected in U.S. dairy cattle in March, there have been 505 confirmed infected herds across 15 states, with nearly all reported infections in the last month occurring in California. Pasteurization, fortunately, is keeping domestic milk safe to drink — but the alarming rate of bird flu spread has spurred the U.S. Department of Agriculture in May to allocate $824 million in emergency funding toward efforts to ensure the health and viability of the livestock, poultry and dairy cattle industries.

Also in May, the Department of Health and Human Services provided $101 million in new funding to mitigate the H5N1 risk, to protect public health and food-supply safety.

So far, the H5N1 virus is not known to be easily transmitted to humans — and even in those cases of bird flu confirmed in humans on the mainland, symptoms have been relatively mild, presenting very much like common influenza.

It’s been nearly five years since COVID-19 burst on the scene and quickly grew into a public health crisis. Although avian flu is nowhere near the threat level posed by the coronavirus, there are lessons from that outbreak. Minimizing chances for viral transmission begins with good hygiene — steps as simple as hand-washing with soap and warm water, especially for people who work with or come in contact with animals.

Also: Do not minimize the importance of getting an annual seasonal flu vaccine. It’s the nature of viruses to mutate, so keeping bodies healthy and strong lessen the chances of a host getting infected with both H5N1 and an influenza virus to enable conditions for genomic reassortment.

“Take this seriously,” Wilkinson, the stricken animal sanctuary owner, rightly pleads. “This is not a joke. This is not a conspiracy. Quarantine your stock, be careful and be protective because it’s here. It’s real.”

FOR MORE:

>> Report illnesses in poultry, livestock or wild birds or animals to the state Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7102.

>> For suspected exposure to sick birds or wildlife, call the Disease Outbreak Control Division at 808-586-4586.