Man claims insanity in attack on mother pushing baby stroller

By Leila Fujimori

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Desmond Kekahuna, left, in the circuit courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza on Wednesday, spoke with defense attorney Aaron Wills. Kekahuna is charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault. Kekahuna, also shown below, allegedly tried to run over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller at a parking lot and then attacked another person who attempted to help.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Prosecuting attorney Kyle Mesa listened during the trial hearing for Desmond Kekahuna Wednesday.
