Bottled water was stocked in the cafeteria at Red Hill Elementary School, one of the schools affected by the Navy’s water contamination crisis, as the school slowly transitioned back to tap water usage. The University of Hawaii has formed the Red Hill Registry to connect those who were affected by the incident.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii is hosting virtual focus groups to help shape the development of the Red Hill Registry, a new initiative aimed at connecting those affected by the Red Hill water crisis with resources and tracking health impacts over time.

The registry, which is in the planning and community engagement phase, is set to officially open for enrollment in mid-2025, according to a press release.

From Friday through Tuesday, two-hour virtual focus groups will collect feedback from participants, including those directly affected by the crisis, Oahu residents not exposed to the contamination, and professionals who helped respond to the emergency or support those affected.

“We are committed to co-designing the Registry with the community, asking important questions to ensure it serves their needs,” Tara Sutton, director of community engagement for the Red Hill Registry, said in a press release. “We want to understand what resources the community would like the Registry to provide and how it can best support them.”

The focus groups will be held virtually, with each group limited to 16-24 participants.

The sessions are divided into three categories:

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Affected community members for those exposed to contaminated water at home, work, school, or daycare centers.

>> Concerned Oahu residents (not directly exposed), who wish to discuss the broader community impacts of the crisis.

>> Professional service providers and advocates, for professionals who responded to the crisis or provided support, such as health care workers, educators, advocates and government agency representatives.

Those interested in joining the focus groups can contact the Red Hill Registry at tsutton@redhillregistry.org for more details. If the groups reach capacity, a waiting list will be available.

For more information about the Red Hill Registry, visit RedHillRegistry.org.