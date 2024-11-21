Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Couple depicted horror of bombings in ‘Hiroshima Panels’

By Kenji Ichikawa Japan News

COURTESY OF THE MARUKI GALLERY FOR THE HIROSHIMA PANELS Toshi Maruki, left, and husband Iri, circa 1967, created “The Hiroshima Panels” based on their experience doing relief work after the 1945 bombing of the city.
Toshi Maruki, left, and husband Iri, circa 1967, created “The Hiroshima Panels” based on their experience doing relief work after the 1945 bombing of the city.

COURTESY OF THE MARUKI GALLERY FOR THE HIROSHIMA PANELS At top, a section of the “The Hiroshima Panels (I),” titled “Ghosts.
At top, a section of the “The Hiroshima Panels (I),” titled “Ghosts.

KAWAGOE, Japan >> Hopes are rising that more attention will be paid to a couple who created a series of large paintings depicting the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, following Nihon Hidankyo’s 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

Artists Iri Maruki (1901-1995) and his wife, Toshi (1912-2000), from Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama prefecture, went to Hiroshima immediately after the bombing and were involved in relief efforts for about a month. Based on their experiences, they created “The Hiroshima Panels,” comprising 15 sets of painted folding panels.

The couple was recommended for the peace prize in 1995.

The first set of “The Hiroshima Panels” was displayed at more than 160 locations in Japan in a traveling exhibit from 1950 to 1953. The set, which captures the tragedy of the bombings, has also been exhibited in at least 20 countries. Lawrence Wittner, then a professor at the State University of New York, recommended the Marukis for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1995. A leading researcher of the movement to abolish nuclear weapons, Wittner praised the work as comparable to the anti-war paintings by Francisco Goya and Pablo Picasso, conveying to the viewer the horrors of war.

He praised the couple for taking up the universal theme of peace and expressing it beautifully through their painting.

The 1995 Peace Prize was ultimately not awarded to the couple, but Toshi Maruki reportedly said it was a great honor for her and her husband even to be nominated.

The first 14 sets of “The Hiroshima Panels” are on permanent display at the Maruki Gallery For The Hiroshima Panels in Higashi-Matsuyama. The 15th set is shown at the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum in Nagasaki.

Maruki Gallery curator Yukinori Okamura, 50, said he hopes that Nihon Hidankyo being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize will lead to a reevaluation of people who have worked to convey the damage caused by the atomic bombings, and of artworks including “The Hiroshima Panels.”

