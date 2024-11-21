Tokyo students charged, fined in boulder incident

KOCHI, Japan >> A male university student was charged in October for altering a massive boulder — known for its instability at the top of a cliff — so that it no longer sways when pushed.

The boulder, called Goto Goto Ishi, is located on the grounds of Niida Shrine in northern Kochi City. Standing about 1.5 to 2 meters (about 5 to 6-1/2 feet) high and weighing several tons, the stone has become a popular spot for students taking exams. It is admired for its resilience in seemingly being about to fall but never actually doing so.

But in November 2022, it was discovered that the stone had lost its sway. Local residents, who had long managed the stone with great care — including replacing its sacred rope each year — were furious. The shrine lodged a formal complaint with police in June 2023, alleging damage to property that rendered the stone unusable for its purpose.

The Kochi Summary Court had already fined six other university students 200,000 yen (about $1,290) each. According to the Kochi District Public Prosecutors Office, the latest charge marks the final investigation related to the boulder incident.

According to sources, the seven students traveled from Tokyo in a rental car and initially attempted to push the boulder off the cliff but failed. They later tried again using tools, but were unable to get the boulder to fall.