UH guard Kody Williams modeled the floral-print uniform, which will be worn during Friday’s retro night against North Carolina.

More than a half-century ago, the Hawaii basketball team wore floral-print warmups to a Garden party.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Al Davis, a forward on the so-called “Fabulous Five” team that played in the 1971 National Invitation Tournament in New York’s Madison Square Garden. “The uniforms represented the love we got from the people in Hawaii.”

For Friday’s retro night, this season’s Rainbow Warriors will don floral-print uniforms when they play host to 10th-ranked North Carolina at SimpliFi Arena in Stan Sheriff Center.

“I love the uniforms,” said guard Kody Williams, of the green-print jerseys and shorts that will be matched with green shoes. “It brings out the Hawaiian spirit, and I can’t wait to showcase them on Friday night. They seem to be a hit already. Everybody who’s seen them has said they’re the best jerseys in (UH) history.”

UH head coach Eran Ganot, a self-styled ’Bows historian, has paid sartorial tribute in recent years with his teams wearing jerseys based on teams from 1995-98 and the mid-1970s.

“It’s always important to honor the past,” Ganot said. “However way we can do it, whether you talk about it, see it, you watch it or even wear some (retro) uniforms.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Artie Wilson, a basketball analyst for Spectrum Sports and a former UH guard, waded into nostalgia when he saw pictures of Friday’s uniforms. The ’Bows broke out the originals during the 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons.

“The people loved it,” Wilson said. “We had a game to back our being a little out there. We had a tradition of excellence, and it allowed us to put it out there that ‘we are Hawaii.’”

Wilson said one of his three daughters is holding his aloha-print uniform. “It gives you a flashback to good days,” Wilson said. “When we wore them, we had great success as a team. It makes you think back on your teammates and friends you went to war with as players. Those were great times with great guys. That’s what being a part of a team is about, sharing those memories and those experiences.”

While Ganot gave his blessing to the retro project, he recused himself from designing the uniforms. “You want to keep me away from designs,” Ganot said, smiling. “I know what I know and I know what I don’t. I try to leave it to the people who are good at it.”

Ganot said the uniforms received positive reviews from former players, boosters and alumni. The most common feedback was: How do I get a pair?

“We’ve got work to do to make sure everybody gets taken care of,” Ganot said.

The uniforms will be auctioned.

“The first time I saw the jerseys was probably about a week ago,” Williams said. “We did a little photo shoot. They were cool. When I first saw them, I was like, ‘oh, wow, really excited to showcase them.”

The Tar Heels will wear some form of “Carolina Blue” — a light blue that has been associated with UNC since the 1920s. According to the school’s marketing guidelines, Carolina Blue must be used on at least 10% of all UNC-themed designs.

Williams said the ’Bows are optimistically approaching this tailor-made showdown.

“We’re coming in with some swag, and I think the jerseys obviously help a little bit with that,” Williams said.