Police arrest suspect, 23, in alleged assault in Kakaako

Honolulu police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault in Kakaako.

Police said the incident happened at 4:20 a.m. today.

The suspect was allegedly seen running from a possible break-in into a car, according to a police bulletin, when he threatened a man in his 40s with a dangerous instrument.

Another man in his 40s intervened, according to police, and the suspect injured him with a dangerous instrument.

Police have arrested the suspect, who remains in custody pending the investigation.