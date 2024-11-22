Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 22, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Report: Trump plans probes into 2020 election

By Jasper Ward / Reuters

Today Last updated 2:48 p.m.

Politics

REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO/FILE PHOTO Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, on Sept. 6. Trump plans to assemble investigative teams at the Department of Justice to search for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported today, citing a source.

REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO/FILE PHOTO

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, on Sept. 6. Trump plans to assemble investigative teams at the Department of Justice to search for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported today, citing a source.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to assemble investigative teams at the Department of Justice to search for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported today, citing a source.

Trump, who won the 2024 election but lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, has falsely claimed that he lost the 2020 election due to extensive voter fraud, a view shared by millions of his supporters.

Trump was indicted last year on federal charges for his attempts to overturn the election. The charges stemmed from an investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The Washington Post, citing two people close to Trump’s transition team, reported that Trump plans to fire the entire team that worked with Smith.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide