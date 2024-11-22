Editorial: More input, work on Oahu’s transit fares

Fare changes for riders of TheBus, TheHandi-Van and Skyline are on the table. The city Department of Transportation Services (DTS) says that’s because transit system money is running short, by about $40 million.

On Nov. 12, the Honolulu Rate Commission (HRC) heard from DTS about the proposed changes — but frankly, this public rollout was handled too abruptly, if not clumsily. Officials announced the HRC hearing on the issue — and opportunity for public comment — on the Saturday afternoon before the Tuesday meeting. And with the Monday in between being the Veterans Day holiday, explanations of the rate changes were sparse and confusing.

To clear up some of that confusion:

>> DTS proposes no single-ride rate increases for adult ($3), youth ($1.50) and two separate categories of discounted rides: low-income; and senior, disabled and Medicare recipient ($1.25).

>> Monthly passes would rise for adults, from $80 to $90; and for youth, from $40 to $45.

>> Monthly pass rates would dramatically drop for Hawaii riders in the senior and low-income categories, from $20 to $10.

>> Annual passes would rise for adults, from $880 to $990; for youth, from $440 to $495, and for senior/low income riders, from $45 to $50.

DTS says the 50% drop in senior/low-income monthly passes is to align low-income and senior passes to other categories, where an annual pass costs less. That makes some sense — except for the part about lowering rates to the point of half of what’s being paid now.

Sorry, kupuna: Monthly senior/low-income passes are already low, so the need for more elderly discount is questionable. It’s dubious that all seniors and Medicare recipients qualify for a fare that’s pegged to riders living in poverty. Might it not make more sense to charge riders in the “senior” category the same fare as youth, to simplify matters — or, as DTS Director Roger Morton suggested for review in the future, that rate structures be reduced to three: a whole fare, a youth fare and a reduced fare?

It needs to be made clear, too, how much lowering rates is going to drop revenues in the senior and low-income categories, or whether it wouldn’t make sense to raise the monthly cost, incentivizing use of annual passes this way.

It’s also a concern that the annual adult pass rising to nearly $1,000 makes for a not-so-tantalizing option, especially for those who earn just over the “low income” limit. Considering that a rider would need to buy a monthly pass for 11 months out of the year to hit the annual pass cost, it’s not much incentive to commit to a full year of rides.

DTS must crunch the numbers and present accurate demographic information to provide better answers.

The current annual cost to operate TheBus alone is $244.8 million, according to DTS. Meanwhile, operating and maintenance costs have risen steadily across Oahu’s public transportation system, which includes TheBus, TheHandi-Van and Skyline. Skyline’s budget for operating costs — 99% of which is debt service on money already spent — is itself rising by $38 million in the coming fiscal year, a pattern which may or may not continue, depending on external economic conditions. How do the proposed fare increases address this, exactly?

DTS and the Blangiardi administration must resolve these uncertainties for taxpayers, and craft a fair plan for all riders — one that’s poised to incentivize ridership across the rail-and-bus system.

A public comment period on transit fares will run through January (email to ratecomm@honolulu.gov or fax to 808-768-4730). After HRC makes recommendations to the city in March, the administration and City Council are expected to act on a new fare schedule to take effect July 1.

Now is the time to ensure that fares are in line with costs, that the fee structures be simplified, that there’s a plan to integrate HOLO cards fully into the system, and that Honolulu begins facilitating a transition away from cash use on integrated public transit.