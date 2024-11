Scoreboard – November 22, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: North Carolina vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, Louisiana-Monroe vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Eastern Washington, 1:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Northwest Indian College (Wash.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Kauai Invitational, Cal Poly

vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii,

11:30 a.m.; UCLA vs. Cal Poly, 2 p.m. Matches at Kalapaki Beach.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Division I Championships: Semifinals, Leilehua at Konawaena, 7 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Kauai Invitational, pairs pool play, 10 a.m. at Kalapaki, Beach.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Division II Championships: Semifinals, Kaiser vs. Kauai, 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium; Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Maui 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

SOCCER

ILH

Wednesday

Boys JV

Punahou-Gold 4, Kamehameha-White 0

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Blue 6, Kamehameha-White 1

BASKETBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys JV I

Punahou-Blue 49, Kamehameha-White 38

Maryknoll 57, Mid-Pacific 23

BIIF

Thursday

Hawaii Prep 88, Laupahoehoe 36. Leading scorers—HPA: Keegan Hennessy 15, Gavin Rhodes 11. Lau: Tomcen Parel 12, Jayden Peters 12.

High School Preseason

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kailua 69, Le Jardin 43

Castle 66, Hawaii Baptist 57

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Sacred Hearts 41, Lanai 29