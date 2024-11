Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Akira Jacobs tries to block a shot by North Carolina Tar Heels Elliot Cadeau during an NCAA Men’s basketball game on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

North Carolina’s starting guards combined for 48 points as the Tar Heels raced to an 87-69 basketball victory over Hawaii in Friday night’s nationally televised game in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 8,377 saw the 10th-ranked Tar Heels use a 9-0 run early in the second half and then hold the ’Bows without a bucket for a 6:53 stretch to improve to 3-1. The ’Bows suffered their first loss in five games.

All-America guard R.J. Davis led the Tar Heels with 18 points. Elliot Cadeau, who was limited to six first-half minutes because of foul trouble, finished with 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Sean Trimble contributed 13 points.

The UNC guards were able to consistently attack the lane. The Tar Heels outscored the ’Bows 26-6 in the paint in the second half. The Tar Heels also constructed a 19-1 advantage in fast-break points.

Gytis Nemeiksa came off the UH bench to score 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. Nemeiksa and center Tanner Christensen each had 10 rebounds.

Spurred by a crowd of white shirts — some emblazoned with “Save Craig” in honor of recently fired athletic director Craig Angelos — the ’Bows cut a once 11-point deficit to 35-32 when Ryan Rapp pump-faked then scored on a floater with 1:16 left in the first half.

But All-America guard RJ Davis shuffled at the top of the key, then buried a 3 to extend the Tar Heels’ lead to 38-32.

UH guard Tom Beattie answered with a layup with 38.5 seconds to play. But then Ian Jackson got the ball on the right wing and swished a 3 for a 41-34 lead to complete the first-half scoring.

Against the Tar Heels’ aggressive man-to-man defense, the ’Bows were stifled into 2-for-14 shooting from behind the arc. Akira Jacobs came off the UH bench to hit both first-half 3s. He scored 10 points in 12 minutes, 10 seconds.

The ’Bows also controlled the first-half boards with a 23-14 advantage, including 10-3 off the offensive glass.

But the Tar Heels were able to set the pace with their quick offense. Davis scored 14 first-half points. And the Tar Heels were able to get to the line when bumped on drives into the lane. The Tar Heels hit 12 of 14 free throws in the first half.