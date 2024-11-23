Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Aiea shooting suspect turns himself in to Honolulu police

By Star-Advertiser staff

Crime in Hawaii

The 48-year-old suspect in the shooting of another man in Aiea turned himself in to police Friday.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 26-year-old victim had exited a vehicle and was walking toward an Aiea intersection at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect drove past him in a vehicle and allegedly shot at the man several times.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police opened a second-degree attempted murder case and the suspect was identified.

At 1:50 p.m. Friday, the man turned himself in to the main police station on Beretania Street, HPD said, adding that charges will be sought with the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

