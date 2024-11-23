Letter: City should plant tree for holidays, not kill one

Saturday, November 23, 2024
Year after year, the City and County of Honolulu cuts down a tree to be used for the city Christmas tree display in front of Honolulu Hale. Instead of chopping down a tree, the city should plant a tree that would be there year-round.
It would beautify Honolulu Hale and eliminate the wasteful killing of a tree every year. It just makes sense.
Jeff Kino
Kaneohe
