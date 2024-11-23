Letter: Was it necessary to fire UH athletic director?

The athletic director fiasco at the University of Hawaii is indicative of why UH athletics, particularly, and Hawaii, generally, will be forever mired in mediocrity.

Wonder why we can’t get a stadium built, why our roads are a mess, why a $5 billion train costs $15 billion, why we can’t vote without waiting six hours in line (it’s the Republicans, they say), or why we don’t have a 911 number that works? It’s because the self-important bureaucrats and various egocentric politicians have absolutely no clue.

With all the real and serious issues plaguing our state, this is the thing that’s taking up precious minutes on the local news — the unnecessary and for-no-reason firing of Craig Angelos. How will I find out about the latest water main break or leaking Capitol? I guess when you can’t fix what’s broken, you break what doesn’t need fixing.

Mark Middleton

Kapolei

