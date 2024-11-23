Hawaii women’s volleyball team loses regular season finale to UC Irvine

UC Irvine completed a regular-season sweep of Hawaii women’s volleyball with a 25-19, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19 victory today at Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 19 kills for UH, which finishes the regular season 19-9 overall and tied for second in the Big West at 13-5 with UC Davis, which lost to Cal Poly in five sets today.

UH holds the tiebreaker against the Aggies due to its season sweep of the Mustangs and will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s Outrigger Big West Women’s Volleyball Championship in Irvine, Calif. Hawaii will play in the second semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Rainbow Wahine had won eight of their last nine matches before losing for the second time to the Anteaters (16-13, 10-8), who could be the first team out of the six-team tournament depending on results from later today.

Hawaii’s .169 hitting percentage was a season low in conference matches and UC Irvine finished with 11 blocks.

Jacyn Bamis had 10 kills but had six of Hawaii’s 25 hitting errors.

Alexander had eight hitting errors, including five in the fourth set, and Stella Adeyemi had four kills and hit negative before she was subbed out of the match for freshman Adrianna Arquette late in the third set.

Tali Hakas hit .179 with seven kills and a team-high 15 digs to lead four Rainbow Wahine in double figures.

The Anteaters had beaten Hawaii only once in 47 meetings before defeating UH twice this season. They were the only team to beat UH twice in conference play.