Column: DOD moving change threatens local businesses

By Anthony Shipp

As the president and CEO of a large moving company in Hawaii that has serviced military household moves since 1968, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges of managing military relocations. Hawaii’s unique position — where every move is considered international because it crosses the Pacific Ocean — makes it especially vulnerable to the sweeping changes proposed by the Department of Defense’s USTRANSCOM. While the goal of the new Global Household Goods Contract (GHC) is to streamline military moves, it could have devastating consequences for local businesses and military families alike.

Hawaii plays a critical role in the military’s global footprint, particularly in servicing the Indo-Pacific Command. In fact, about 1 out of every 8 international household goods shipments flow in and out of Hawaii, making it the largest shipping lane in the entire international military program. The significance of this volume cannot be overstated. Unlike many other areas, we don’t service just one base or branch — our work spans all military branches, creating a highly competitive and complex environment.

Under the GHC, a single private entity will oversee all military relocations. While the intent is to reduce costs and improve efficiency, this top-down approach fails to consider the specific needs of Hawaii and the unique role we play in efficient military operations. The GHC does not factor in the intricate nature of moves outside the continental United States, particularly in places like Hawaii where even domestic moves have to go onto a ship and cross an ocean.

USTRANSCOM’s rollout of the new domestic move program has been slow and riddled with delays. Now, it’s planning to take over international moves without a clear plan. This leaves businesses like mine in limbo amid mounting questions.

With no established strategy for handling Hawaii’s international shipments, I fear we’re essentially being set up to fail. Worse, USTRANSCOM has publicly acknowledged that larger companies will likely be tapped to manage all international work, creating an extra layer of complexity and potentially sidelining local businesses like ours that have spent years servicing military families with care and dedication.

What’s most troubling is the lack of transparency and alignment between the industry and USTRANSCOM. As things stand, the livelihoods of blue-collar workers in Hawaii are at risk, as is the peace of mind of military families who rely on our expertise to manage the complexities of relocating across vast distances.

Military families deserve better than to be caught in a bureaucratic overhaul that isn’t tailored to their needs. Hawaii’s strategic importance to the military and its distinct challenges in handling international moves must be taken into account. Without clear guidelines and realistic solutions, the GHC could run contrary to the admirable mission to make military moves as efficient and smooth as possible for our service families.

Inspired by the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye’s protectionist actions during the 1980s to prevent deregulation of Hawaii’s transportation industry and safeguard local businesses, we urge Hawaii’s current congressional delegation to advocate for Hawaii’s small businesses facing the challenges posed by the new GHC program. Just as Inouye resisted measures that would have enabled mainland and international corporations to monopolize Hawaii’s transportation sector, today’s leaders must recognize that the GHC risks marginalizing Hawaii’s small, dedicated moving companies that have long served military families.

If unaddressed, this shift threatens to echo the monopolistic conditions Inouye fought against, jeopardizing local livelihoods and the specialized support that Hawaii’s businesses provide to the military community.

Anthony Shipp is president/CEO of Hawaii-based M. Dyer Global, a moving company that services military household moves.