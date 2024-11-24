Letter: Potential pitfalls with Mililani High housing

The new Mililani High School Workforce Housing Complex will take five years to complete. During that time, construction noise will be unbearable for students and teachers in classrooms 20 feet away. The state is promising to build a better agriculture program for the students, but MHS is still waiting on its promised theater, now 30 years in the making.

Why are students and teachers being put second? How did a project for teachers turn into a problem for the Mililani community with its location and a four-story building that doesn’t fit in the residential area? Why are the politicians not listening and not showing up to any of the town halls to hear concerns? Are the needs of their constituents not important, or are they ashamed of creating this mess in the beginning and shoving this project onto the Mililani community to create a legacy for themselves?

Becky Gustafson

Mililani

