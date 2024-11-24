Letter: Too much leniency for repeat criminals

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Malia Lajala, aka Malia Rivera, was charged Monday for allegedly shooting at her ex-boyfriend. Someone please explain to me how it is possible that this convicted and sentenced criminal was out of prison. A repeat offender, in January 2020 she was given a six-year jail sentence. With that in mind, and given her reported background, how is she on our streets and shooting at people?

Is there an adult in charge somewhere in our criminal justice system?

And let’s also keep in mind Totie Nalani Tauala and her recent hit-and-run incident, which adds to her 14 prior convictions, of which eight were felonies.

Andrea Bell

Maunawili

