Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, November 24, 2024 71° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Kakaako pedestrian bridge nears completion after much delay

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 10:59 p.m.

Editors' PicksTraffic

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7 An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7

An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7 An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7

An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7 An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7

An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.

GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7 An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7 An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 7 An unfinished pedestrian walkway and bridge spans Ala Moana Boulevard connecting Kewalo Basin Harbor and Victoria Ward Park to Auahi Street.