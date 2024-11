Kamehameha-Maui Warriors run wild over Roosevelt

Kamehameha Maui runniung back Zedekaiah Campbell breaks through the Roosevelt line on his way to his second first-quarter touchdown run in Saturday’s First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II state semifinal football game at Kanaiaupuni Stadium on Maui.

Swipe or click to see more

Kamehameha Maui quarterback Kolten Waikiki-Caldeira throws a first-quarter pass against Roosevelt in Saturday’s First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II state semifinal football game at Kanaiaupuni Stadium on Maui.

Swipe or click to see more

Roosevelt High School quarterback Kaeo Bush releases a first-quarter pass before being sandwiched by Kamehameha Maui defenders Rusty Ako-Nataniela (left) and Titus Joaquin in Saturday’s First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II state semifinal football game at Kanaiaupuni Stadium on Maui.

Swipe or click to see more

PUKALANI, Maui >> The might and power of the Kamehameha-Maui Warriors was on full display in a 60-26 rout of OIA champion Roosevelt on Saturday night at Kana‘iaupuni Stadium.

Kamehameha-Maui (8-3) will meet Kaiser in the Division II final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships next Saturday at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

This season was the first time the Warriors beat perennial powerhouse Lahainaluna since 2015. Since losing to King Kekaulike 16-14 on Oct. 25, the Warriors beat King Kekaulike 34-17 in the MIL title game, earning bragging rights as the unofficial outright MIL champion.

On Saturday, the Warriors controlled the line of scrimmage and finished with 242 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Kaikea Hueu rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown on nine carries, and Zedekaiah Campbell rumbled for 121 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts.

It was a balanced example of strength, explosiveness and focus by the Warriors, who at times resembled an Open Division team rather than one in D-II. Tevyn Apo returned kickoffs 89 and 90 yards for TDs.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t concentrate on what one team did to another. We have a standard we have to maintain, a standard of pursuing excellent. If we can play to that, everything will take care of itself,” Warriors coach Ulima Afoa said. “The last time we played (Kaiser) was (three) years ago in the semis. That day we got tested for COVID and we lost six starters, nine players. Then we lost to Kapaa (in the final).”

Roosevelt’s starting quarterback, Ioane Kamanao, was knocked out of the game with a back injury in the first quarter. Backup QB Kaeo Bush did what he could as Roosevelt (10-3) struggled to move the ball on the ground against a stout Warriors defense. Bush finished with 306 passing yards, three TDs and two interceptions.

Wide receiver Keawe Davis had 12 receptions for 178 yards and three TDs for the young Rough Riders.

“Kamehameha-Maui is a damn good team. All three phases,” Roosevelt coach Kui Kahooilihala said. “Our kids will always fight to the end.”

Roosevelt’s opening series ended with an interception by Kamehameha-Maui’s Kaiwa Ho. The Warriors stalled but pinned Roosevelt at its 1-yard line with a perfectly executed punt.

After Roosevelt went three-and-out, Ho blocked Kamanao’s punt, which bounced toward the sideline in the end zone until Anthony Sardine Jr. recovered for the Warriors for a touchdown with 8:03 left in the first quarter.

Roosevelt drove past midfield before stalling. Disaster struck again. After an illegal procedure penalty, the punt snap sailed way over the 6-foot-3 Kamanao, who had no choice but to fall on the ball at the Roosevelt 15-yard line.

On the next snap, Campbell darted through the middle for a 15-yard TD, opening the Warriors’ lead to 14-0 with 6:26 to go in the first quarter.

Roosevelt’s ensuing drive stalled after three plays, and on fourth-and-1, Kamanao lost control of a high punt snap and was sacked at the Rough Riders’ 28-yard line.

Kayden Yap’s 45-yard field goal split the uprights with plenty to spare, stretching the Warriors’ lead to 17-0 with 3:16 to go in the opening quarter.

After Kamanao got banged up, Kaeo Bush took over at quarterback, driving Roosevelt to Kamehameha-Maui’s 37-yard line. However, the Warriors stopped Jerry Wu on a reception for a 4-yard loss, and defensive lineman Titus Joaquin sacked Bush on fourth down.

On the next snap, Campbell shuffled by a defender and raced 48 yards to pay dirt. KS-Maui led 24-0 with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.

On the second play of the second quarter, Roosevelt running back Shaedon Sexton picked up 6 yards on a reception but left the game with an injury. Bush guided the Rough Riders into the red zone, but overthrew Wu, who was wide open in the end zone near the left pylon.

Journey DePeralta’s 34-yard field-goal attempt was short, but KS-Maui was whistled for running into the kicker. His 29-yard attempt had distance, but was wide left. Another penalty on KS-Maui, running into the holder, gave Roosevelt another chance.

The Warriors called time out, and as they jogged to the sideline, another flag went airborne — unsportsmanlike conduct on the home team. Roosevelt had first down and goal at the KS-Maui 1-yard line. Sexton returned from injury and burst over the goal line for Roosevelt’s first touchdown with 9:30 to go in the first half.

DePeralta’s PAT kick was good, bringing the visitors within 24-7.

Kolten Waikiki-Caldeira had his first two completions during KS-Maui’s next drive. His 12-yard TD strike to Frank Abreu opened the lead to 30-7 with 6:42 remaining before the half.

Bush’s 5-yard toss to Davis in the right corner of the end zone brought Roosevelt within 30-13 with 3:46 left in the first half.

Apo responded with an 89-yard kick return to the house, giving KS-Maui a 37-13 edge with 3:32 remaining before intermission.

Safety Kolt Kahoohanohano came up with an interception. He then threw an interception to Roosevelt defensive back Kona Siamini.

Roosevelt drove to the KS-Maui 12-yard line late in the half but came up empty.

Apo then delivered his second lightning bolt of the game, returning the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards down the left sideline for his second TD. KS-Maui led 44-13 with 11:48 left in the third quarter.

Yap’s 33-yard field goal extended the lead to 47-13 with 7:27 to go in the third stanza.

Roosevelt showed no quit, driving for its third TD. Bush found Davis for a 9-yard scoring pass to get within 47-19 with 3:45 to play in the third quarter.

Hueu added a 44-yard TD run, breaking out of a scrum to sprint down the left sideline. KS-Maui led 54-19 with 1:16 to go in the third quarter. It was a painful series. In a third quarter filled with injuries for both teams, KS-Maui offensive lineman Tanoa Finai went down with a leg injury moments before Hueu’s score.

Kahoohano’s second interception turned into a 49-yard pick-6 early in the fourth quarter, stretching the Warriors’ lead to 60-19. That triggered the 35-point mercy-rule running clock.