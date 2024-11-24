Las Vegas Advisor: No casino in plans for 3-tower project

A project with the “placeholder” name Galileo has been proposed for a 27-acre parcel on the north Strip. Targeting the location that was formerly Wet ‘n’ Wild and recently the site of the never- started All Net arena project, plans for Galileo include three towers — one of which would be the city’s tallest at 752 feet (17 feet taller than Fontainebleau) — with 2,500 hotel rooms and condos, along with a 6,000-seat theater, a 120,000-square-foot convention area and an 18,000-square-foot “NBA-ready” arena, but no casino so far. The plan will require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration due to the height of the towers. If green-lighted, construction could start as early as the first quarter of 2025 and finish sometime in 2029.

Nog time: For the 22nd straight year, Ellis Island is serving its homemade egg nog (contains alcohol). This year, it’s available a little earlier than usual. Order the holiday nog at the bar for $10 per glass or $40 per bottle that you can take out.

Bellagio display: The winter display for Bellagio’s Conservatory &Botanical Garden is called “Twas,” based on the traditional holiday poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.” The centerpiece consists of a towering Christmas tree with a horsey carousel ride on one side and a gingerbread house on the other, a giant sleigh fronted by two reindeer, elves, a teddy bear drummer, wreaths, ornaments and mistletoe. The display will run until Jan. 4 and is free to view.

Question: Can you drive along the Grand Prix race route in your own car?

Answer: The 3.8-mile course is open to drive whenever the race events aren’t in progress (during which times access will be blocked). The effect will be best right after the race is held, as the grandstands, fences and barriers will all still be in place. Note that normal speed limits will be in force.

