Tourism in service to the community
ALEX FRADKIN / NEW YORK TIMES
In an undated image provided by Alex Fradkin shows a room at Fogo Island Inn, which Zita Cobb established in 2013, off the Northeast coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
VIRGINIA MACDONALD / NEW YORK TIMES
Zita Cobb, whose community-based tourism efforts have been quite successful on Fogo Island where she established the luxury Fogo Island Inn in 2013, has developed a new network, the Shorefast Network For Place-Based Economies, which aims to “activate the assets of local places.”
PADDY BARRY / NEW YORK TIMES
In an undated image provided by Paddy Barry shows Fogo Island Inn, which Zita Cobb established in 2013, off the Northeast coast of Newfoundland, Canada.