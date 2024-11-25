Avian influenza confirmed in wild duck on North Shore

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories today confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a wild duck on Oahu’s North Shore. USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services (USDA-APHIS-WS) reported that the bird, a hybrid duck (part mallard), was among 10 wild bird samples collected from the North Shore.

Wild bird surveillance continues with multiple agencies, including USDA-APHIS-WS, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of Land and Natural Resources.

This is the second confirmed incidence of avian influenza in Hawaii after the virus was confirmed at a bird sanctuary in Wahiawa on Nov. 15. A total of 70 birds were depopulated and properly disposed of and the property was sanitized.

Hawaii was the last of the 50 states to detect HPAI. The most plausible route of introduction of the virus is through the Pacific flyway, which is a migratory path that includes Hawaii. The two detections have been identified as the Eurasian strain of HPAI, which is associated with migratory birds.

“This detection of HPAI is an indication that the virus may be spread on O‘ahu via the wild bird population,” said state veterinarian Isaac Maeda. “Poultry, backyard and pet bird owners are, once again, urged to keep their birds from contact with wild birds. Feeding wild birds is also discouraged to keep birds from gathering and possibly increasing transmission of the disease.”

Some of the symptoms of avian influenza in poultry and birds include:

>> Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness

>> Lack of energy and appetite

>> A drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

>> Swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles and shanks

>> Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

>> Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

>> Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing

>> Twisting of the head and neck (torticollis)

>> Stumbling or falling down

>> Diarrhea

Do not touch dead birds without appropriate personal protective gear, such as disposable gloves. Wash hands thoroughly afterward. Residents may report sick or dead birds, especially when multiple birds of different species are found. Poultry and bird owners in Hawaii who notice high mortality in their poultry or birds should contact their veterinarians and HDOA’s Division of Animal Industry at 808-483-7102, or after business hours, call 808-837-8092.