Man, 31, seriously injured in motorcycle-vehicle crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:34 a.m.

Traffic

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition following a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Fern and McCully streets Sunday afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. Paramedics provided on-site treatment before transporting the man to a nearby trauma hospital.

It was not clear whether the victim was the motorcyclist or the vehicle driver. The circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately apparent.

