Puna man charged with burglary and auto theft

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged 32-year-old Dylan Jessen Gapp of Keaau with an array of offenses stemming from the burglary and auto theft at a Puna business.

Hawaii County Prosecutors, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), first-degree theft (motor vehicle), fourth-degree criminal property damage, resist order to stop motor vehicle and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

His bail was set at $116,000.

In addition to the charges related to this investigation, Gapp also was charged with failure to appear and discharge of sureties, resulting in an additional $240,000 bail.

Gapp’s initial court appearance was scheduled for this afternoon in Hilo District Court.

The charges against Gapp stem from an incident reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when a Puna business owner reported to police that Gapp was observed on video surveillance breaking into the business located on 33rd Avenue, in Hawaiian Paradise Park, and removing a company vehicle, without permission. Puna patrol officers responded to the scene, and immediately upon arrival observed the vehicle in the driveway of the business, with Gapp seated in the driver seat. As officers approached, Gapp fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, Puna patrol officers conducting proactive patrol in Hawaiian Paradise Park observed the stolen vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, in the driveway of a 14th Avenue residence. Officers went to confirm the identity of the vehicle, and observed Gapp standing next to the truck. As officers approached, Gapp fled the area on foot, in possession of a backpack. Officers engaged in a short foot pursuit with Gapp, who later stumbled into a small ditch. He was arrested without further incident, and the backpack was recovered.

Officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and towed to the Hilo Police Station evidence cage, pending execution of a search warrant.