Letter: Affordable housing push might cause bigger issues

There is a big push for affordable housing by our governor and mayor to prevent people from leaving the islands by motivating them to stay with ownership of affordable housing. They may be creating a bigger problem, as housing always requires the cost of maintenance and other expenses.

Already there’s a big push for water, sewer, gas and other items. Insurance is causing an affordability problem with condominiums and other types of properties, which will only get worse in the foreseeable future. With inflation being driven by market forces and our government, it’s a never-ending battle.

As in the case of the Maui wildfires, even though the community wants input to say how everything is rebuilt, they don’t understand that insurance cost alone won’t bail them out. Money talks.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

