Letter: Promote Hawaii sun, sand and aloha to tourists

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tourism, Hawaii’s major industry, is facing major economic hurdles. One is caused by sea level rise that causes beach erosion. Another is the loss of tax income to the state and to the counties as visitor counts decline.

To understand why we need to address these problems, we can look back at the 2008 Great Recession. This national recession caused a major drop in visitors to Hawaii, thus causing a huge drop in tax income to the state and counties.

In 2008, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau looked at what are our state’s main attractions that draw visitors. The three reasons given most often were the weather, the beaches and the aloha spirit.

To solve the current drop in tourism, the state must do all that it can to promote these three vital assets, and to preserve them for our future.

Bob Hampton

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter