Tuesday, November 26, 2024 76° Today's Paper

China shadows U.S. plane in Taiwan Strait amid tensions

By Reuters

REUTERS/THOMAS PETER/FILE PHOTO People stand on a viewing platform overlooking the Taiwan strait at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China’s closest points to the island of Taiwan, on Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, in April 2023. China’s military said on Tuesday it deployed naval and air forces to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, denouncing the United States for trying to “mislead” the international community.

BEIJING >> China’s military said on Tuesday it deployed naval and air forces to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, denouncing the United States for trying to “mislead” the international community.

Around once a month, U.S. military ships or aircraft pass through or above the waterway that separates democratically governed Taiwan from China — missions that always anger Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over the island of Taiwan and says it has jurisdiction over the strait. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying the strait is an international waterway.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet said a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft had flown through the strait “in international airspace”, adding that the flight demonstrated the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” it said in a statement.

China’s military criticized the flight as “public hype”, adding that it monitored the U.S. aircraft throughout its transit and “effectively” responded to the situation.

“The relevant remarks by the U.S. distort legal principles, confuse public opinion and mislead international perceptions,” the military’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

“We urge the U.S. side to stop distorting and hyping up and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

Taiwan’s defense ministry said the P-8A flew in a northerly direction through the strait and that the Taiwanese military monitored it, adding the “situation was as normal”.

In April, China’s military said it sent fighter jets to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy Poseidon in the Taiwan Strait, a mission that took place just hours after a call between the Chinese and U.S. defense chiefs.

Additional reporting and writing by Ben Blanchard in Taipei.

