Man, 34, arrested for allegedly assaulting officer in Mililani

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Mililani for allegedly assaulting a Honolulu police officer, promoting dangerous drugs and abusing a family member, according to a description of the incident from HPD.

At about 7:54 p.m. Monday night on the 95-100 block of Aelike St., officers responded to a call reporting domestic violence.

“An adult male was arrested for Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree and Abuse of a Family or Household Member,” read a single sentence describing the assault, released by HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The 34-year-old man who was arrested has 26 prior arrests and citations, including for violating a temporary restraining order and domestic violence, according to state court records.

It was not immediately clear if the officer suffered any injuries, if a weapon was used, or what kind of domestic violence was alleged.