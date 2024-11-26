Letter: Instead of empty homes tax, release more land

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The geniuses at the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice have advised the Honolulu City Council to impose a 3.5% tax on homeowners who choose not to occupy their homes all year round. The group blames these part-time residents for Hawaii’s growing housing shortage.

However, instead of trampling on private property rights (in the way of communist China), perhaps the center should consider a more constitutional way of alleviating the housing shortage: Get rid of the state Land Use Commission and release a small portion of the 95% of Hawaii’s undeveloped land for more housing. Duh.

Cindy Dold

Manoa

