Letter: On holidays, open some libraries for families

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thank you, columnist David Shapiro, for your exceptionally well-written and insightful look at our library system (“Declining public libraries erode Hawaii’s civic soul,” Volcanic Ash, Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17) . I would like to add how disappointed I am that our local branches are all closed on holidays.

Just like banks and government offices, our entire systemwide library branches are all shuttered for every holiday under the sun. When mom, dad and the kids are all off, what better time is there for the family to enjoy the library together?

All of us would like to be off on holidays but imagine a world without public transportation, garbage collection, fine dining, movie theaters, service stations, retail shopping, sporting events and so on.

Kevin Connelly

Kahala

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter