Off the news: A bridge not too far, but still delayed

Yes, if more work was needed to ensure the concrete was strong enough for people walking across the new Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge, then it must be done, regardless of the time lag. The $17.8 million bridge is meant to improve public access for the densely populated high-rises in Kakaako, where some tragic pedestrian deaths already have occurred.

What’s frustrating is that while in Hawaii almost every project faces delays, one might have hoped that this one, already more than a year late, might have been spared. It is essentially just a footbridge, after all.