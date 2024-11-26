Kokua Line: Does TSA still enforce rule against liquids?

Question: I am the opposite of a frequent flyer — I haven’t gone anywhere in years. Does the TSA still have the liquids rule? I have new prescriptions I want to carry with me and can’t risk putting in a checked bag. I am flying to California to see family for Thanksgiving and beyond. I’d rather not have to try to refill prescriptions there.

Answer: Yes, the so-called 3-1-1 rule for carry-on baggage still exists, but medication generally is exempt, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, which says the “TSA allows larger amounts of medically necessary liquids, gels, and aerosols in reasonable quantities for your flight, but you must declare them to TSA officers at the checkpoint for inspection.”

Before beginning your screening at the airport security checkpoint, tell the TSA officer that you have these items. “Place them in a bin or bowl separate from other property, along with accessories associated with your liquid medication such as freezer packs, IV bags, pumps and syringes,” the TSA website says. Note that TSA PreCheck members aren’t required to remove 3-1-1 items from their carry-on bag, so those enrolled in the expedited screening program wouldn’t need to remove any allowable liquids unless additional screening was triggered.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation has posted new TSA videos showing how to navigate the airport security line, and there’s one specifically about traveling with medication. View them all at airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/flights/tsa-travel-tips.

A reminder for all air passengers: When packing, start with an empty bag. Many a prohibited item has been found in the bag of a traveler who swore they didn’t know it was there.

Getting back to the overall 3-1-1 rule, “all liquids, gels and aerosols must be 3.4 ounces or less when packed in a carry-on bag. Certain foods, such as gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam and preserves — which are considered liquids or gels — must be packed in a checked bag if they exceed 3.4 ounces,” the TSA said last week in a news release ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week. “If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, it is a liquid, aerosol or gel and must be packed in your checked bag if it exceeds the 3.4-ounce limit,” unless exempted for medical or other reasons, which you can read more about on tsa.gov.

The 3-1-1 name stands for 3.4 ounces or less per item (liquid, gel or aerosol), placed in 1-quart-size bag inside one passenger’s carry-on bag.

Hawaii’s DOT has warned of heavy traffic this week at airports throughout the state, urging travelers not to leave home at the last minute. “Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure for mainland or international flights, and 90 minutes early for interisland flights to allow sufficient time to complete every step of the travel process including finding a place to park, checking luggage and getting through security,” it said Monday in a news release.

Q: Will the state library be open on Thanksgiving?

A: No. None of Hawaii’s public libraries or support offices will be open Thursday or Friday, in observance of the holiday, according to the Hawaii State Public Library System. The HSPLS’ digital doors will remain open, at librarieshawaii.org.

GIVING THANKS

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.