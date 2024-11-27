Coast Guard medevacs man with stroke symptoms from cruise off Oahu

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man experiencing stroke symptoms from a cruise ship 50 miles off of Oahu early Tuesday morning.

Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at 10 a.m. Monday from the senior doctor aboard the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, requesting the medevac, due to a 32-year-old man experiencing symptoms of a stroke.

At the time, the ship was about 330 miles northeast of Oahu. The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac.

The USCG launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point, which met with the Zaandam at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. At that time, the Zaandam was about 50 miles east of Kaneohe.

The helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man and a nurse aboard and transported them to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. The patient is reported to be in stable condition.