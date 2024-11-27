Woman, 79, dies after Kalihi pedestrian crash

A 79-year-old woman hit by a car in a Kalihi crosswalk earlier this month has died, Honolulu police confirmed Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Nov. 8, when the driver, a 49-year-old woman, turned left from Eluwene Street onto Kalihi Street and hit the woman in a marked crosswalk.

Paramedics treated the pedestrian and transported her to an area hospital with critical injuries, including head trauma. The driver remained at the scene, and police found no indications of speed, drugs or alcohol as factors.

The investigation is ongoing. The death is Honolulu’s 42nd traffic fatality of 2024. There were 51 fatalities at this time in 2023.