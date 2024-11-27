A twist on pumpkin pie

I couldn’t let pumpkin season get away without revisiting my favorite: pumpkin pie. I always do the traditional pumpkin, but if you’re looking for something to compete against others on the table, consider this pudding-style version.

My oldest kid turned in their first college application last week. Generally, I’ve approached paperwork like I do cooking, which is “Here, let me do it for you.” But, at the time that the actual application was due, we weren’t together, so all of this had to be negotiated via phone call, hitting that submit button with minutes to spare.

So, with an 18-year-old now living under my roof, I’m learning a new stage of learning. I asked them to make me a pie and this was the result. Sure, there are some notes for the final act, but I’m trying to give them more artistic control. The sweetest results come from letting go a little.

Pumpkin Butterscotch Pie

Ingredients:

• 6 large egg yolks, whisked

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/3 cup cornstarch

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 cups whole milk

• 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin

• 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

• Whipped cream for serving

• 1 baked pie crust (homemade or store-bought)

Directions:

Whisk the egg yolks in a medium bowl until smooth and set aside.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the granulated sugar and 1/4 cup water. Stir gently until the sugar dissolves completely. Increase the heat slightly and let the mixture simmer, swirling the pan occasionally, until it turns a deep amber caramel, about seven minutes. Watch carefully to avoid burning the sugar, as it will ruin the caramel.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and carefully stir in the heavy cream. It will bubble vigorously, so pour slowly. Set aside.

In a separate saucepan, whisk together the brown sugar, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add the milk, whisking until smooth, then stir in the pumpkin puree until fully combined.

Cook the pumpkin mixture over medium-high heat, whisking frequently, until it begins to boil. Remove from the heat.

Slowly pour the caramelized sugar mixture into the pumpkin base, stirring gently until combined. Let the mixture cool slightly for a few minutes.

Temper the egg yolks by slowly drizzling 1 cup of the hot pumpkin mixture into the yolks while whisking constantly to avoid scrambling. Repeat with another scoop of the hot mixture. The yolks should blend smoothly with no streaks.

Pour the tempered yolks back into the saucepan with the rest of the pumpkin mixture and whisk until fully combined. Stir in the cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

Return the saucepan to medium-high heat and cook, whisking continuously, until the mixture comes to a boil. Turn down the heat slightly and keep cooking and stirring until it thickens to a pudding-like consistency, which can take several minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the butter until fully melted and incorporated. Whisk one final time to ensure the filling is smooth and velvety.

Pour the filling through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl, pressing with a spatula to remove any lumps. Add the filling to the baked pie crust and set in the fridge to cool overnight. Serve with whipped cream if desired.